Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21

The Michigan Institute of Urology is hosting its annual Men's Health Event on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event is at Ford Field from 9-3 p.m. and offers free health screenings valued at more than $2000, including screenings for skin, oral and colon cancers, EKG testing, hearing, dental exams and more. Attendees can also get lunch and free haircuts.

Dr. Michael Lutz from the MIU Men's Health Foundation joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Chef Ryan Kendall to make a healthy sloppy joes recipe. You can get his recipe below.

ST JOE'S SLOPPY JOES

Total prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Servings:

Ingredients:

2c - brown lentils

8c - water

1t - kosher salt

2T - olive oil

3T - minced red onion

3T - small diced green pepper

1t - minced garlic

2c - cauliflower "rice" (packed) (simply grate cauliflower head on box grater)

¼ t - salt and pepper mix

1c - cooked lentils

1t - chili powder

2T - tomato paste

1/8 c - balsamic vinegar

½ c - sweet BBQ sauce

Instructions:

1. Combine brown lentils, water and kosher salt in a large pot and simmer for 30 minutes until lentils are tender. Set aside.

2. Heat skillet over medium heat and add olive oil. Add peppers and onions for 5-10 minutes or until they begin to brown. Add garlic for 5 minutes, making sure to watch closely so it doesn't burn. Be sure to stir occasionally to avoid sticking.

3. Fold in lentils and cauliflower rice. Cook until crisp, about 5-10 minutes.

4. Stir in tomato paste.

5. Add balsamic vinegar and stir to help release cauliflower mixture from pan.

6. Remove from heat.

7. Stir in barbeque sauce and serve.