One critical after truck overturns on US 23 in Northfield

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One person was left in critical condition following a semi-truck rollover just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Northfield Township Fire Department responded to a scene on U.S. 23, just north of 6 Mile Road where the semi-truck had rolled over. No cause of the crash was immediately released.

There were three passengers in the truck, the critical patient, a second in stable condition and a third who refused medical care.

The vehicle was hauling household items with no hazardous materials. Crews assisted in transporting the critical patient to the University of Michigan Hospital.