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One critical after truck overturns on US 23 in Northfield

By Dave Herndon
Published  March 15, 2026 10:36pm EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
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NORTHFIELD TWP. MI (FOX 2) - One person was left in critical condition following a semi-truck rollover just before 6 p.m. Sunday. 

The Northfield Township Fire Department responded to a scene on U.S. 23, just north of 6 Mile Road where the semi-truck had rolled over. No cause of the crash was immediately released. 

There were three passengers in the truck, the critical patient, a second in stable condition and a third who refused medical care. 

The vehicle was hauling household items with no hazardous materials.  Crews assisted in transporting the critical patient to the University of Michigan Hospital.

Car crashesWayne County