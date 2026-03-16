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Detroit Metro Airport flight delays, cancellations pile up during spring break travel period

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 16, 2026 8:29am EDT
Travel
FOX 2 Detroit
Spring break travelers dealing with headaches at Detroit Metro Airport

Spring break travelers dealing with headaches at Detroit Metro Airport

Severe weather and TSA staffing shortages are forcing some travelers to scramble to change their plans, right as many prepare to leave for spring break trips. 

The Brief

    • Dozens of flights in and out of Detroit Metro Airport have been delayed or canceled Monday.
    • These delays and cancellations come amid winter weather impacting parts of the U.S., along with TSA staffing shortages.

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Many travelers at Detroit Metro Airport are dealing with changed plans Monday as flight cancellations and delays continue to rise.

According to FlightAware, 45 flights have been canceled as of 8 a.m., while 85 flights both out of and into Detroit Metro have been canceled. The bulk of these cancellations and delays are Delta flights, though other airlines are also impacted.

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These flight issues come amid a winter storm impacting parts of the United States, as well as TSA staffing shortages. Though the security line was moving smoothly at Detroit Metro, other airports have run into issues.

As of Monday morning, FlightAware is reporting 2,576 delays around the U.S., while 2,635 flights have been canceled. 

Travelers in Detroit have described the situation as hectic.

What you can do:

If you are scheduled to fly Monday, be sure to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport. 

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