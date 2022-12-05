Healthy Holidays: Berry chia parfait recipe

Dr. Kellyann Petrucci shares how to make a recipe from her cookbook, "Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough."

Berry chia parfait

Prep time: 10 min

Chill time: 30 min or more

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 quart (4 cups) almond, coconut, cashew, or other unsweetened nut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Stevia or monk fruit sweetener equal to 3 tablespoons sugar

8 -12 tablespoons chia seeds, see notes

¼ - ½ teaspoon cinnamon, optional

2 cups sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, or any combination

What to do:

In a mixing bowl, combine milk, vanilla, sweetener, chia seeds, and cinnamon. Mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. It’s even better if you can chill it overnight. To assemble the parfaits, spoon ½ cup chia pudding into 4 short canning jars or glasses, top with ¼ cup berries, ½ cup chia pudding, and top with the remaining berries. Refrigerate.

