Healthy Holidays: Berry chia parfait recipe

Recipes
It may be the season of indulgence, but keep in mind there's a strong correlation to gut health and your weight. Nutrition expert and author Dr. Kellyann Petrucci says it starts with eating and not abstaining. She shares a recipe from her new cookbook.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dr. Kellyann Petrucci shares how to make a recipe from her cookbook, "Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough." 

Berry chia parfait

Prep time: 10 min
Chill time: 30 min or more
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients: 

  • 1 quart (4 cups) almond, coconut, cashew, or other unsweetened nut milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Stevia or monk fruit sweetener equal to 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 8 -12 tablespoons chia seeds, see notes
  •  ¼ - ½ teaspoon cinnamon, optional
  • 2 cups sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, or any combination

What to do:

In a mixing bowl, combine milk, vanilla, sweetener, chia seeds, and cinnamon. Mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. It’s even better if you can chill it overnight. To assemble the parfaits, spoon ½ cup chia pudding into 4 short canning jars or glasses, top with ¼ cup berries, ½ cup chia pudding, and top with the remaining berries. Refrigerate.
 