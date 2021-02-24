Heart Healthy Lentil Chili from St. Joe’s

Using spices and flavors is key to making a heart-healthy chili. Chantal Singer, a Dietitian from St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, shares a recipe filled with fiber and low in fat.

Hearty Lentil Chili

Makes 8 cups

Ingredients

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 red pepper (about 1 cup)

1 poblano pepper (about ¾ cup)

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced (optional)

4 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 Tbsp)

2 15-ounce cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 15-ounce can low sodium dark red kidney beans

1 15-ounce can low sodium black beans

¾ cup dried red lentils, rinsed and drained

3 cups low sodium vegetable broth

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1.5 Tbsp chili powder

1.5 Tbsp paprika

1.5 Tbsp cumin

1 tsp liquid smoke (optional)

Pinch cayenne (optional, or to taste)

Preparation

Add 1-2 Tbsp water to large stockpot and warm over medium heat.

Add diced onions, peppers, and garlic. Sautee for 5-7 minutes, or until vegetables are translucent.

Add tomatoes, tomato paste, beans, lentils, vegetable broth, water, liquid smoke and spices.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 30-40 minutes or until lentils are cooked thoroughly.

Tips

Optional garnishes: jalapeno, cilantro, avocado slices, homemade corn tortilla chips.

This chili will freeze well and last up to 2 months in the freezer.

Try this recipe served over top a baked potato, cooked farro or brown rice.

Add more seasonings as desired.

Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips

Ingredients

8 corn tortillas

Canola oil cooking spray

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Chop corn tortillas into desired shape (quartered, triangles, strips, etc.).

Lightly mist pan with canola oil cooking spray, place corn tortilla chips on and bake for 12-15 minutes or until browned and desired texture is reached.



