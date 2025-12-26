Christmas shootout leaves 2 dead in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shootout inside a Southfield apartment on Christmas night left two men dead.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at Riverstone Apartments on Shiawassee, police said.
The backstory:
According to police, the shooting stemmed from an unreported assault earlier in the day. Police said a 30-year-old Detroit man assaulted his 23-year-old girlfriend before leaving the apartment.
While he was gone, his girlfriend invited over a friend, who brought a male acquaintance. The boyfriend later came back to the home, allegedly forced his way into the apartment, and grabbed a gun from inside. That's when the acquaintance, a 20-year-old Madison Heights man, pulled out a gun, and the pair started shooting at each other.
Both the boyfriend and acquaintance were wounded. The girlfriend was also wounded after suffering a non-fatal gunshot wound to the hand.
The friend who had brought the acquaintance over left with him before police arrived and went to a hospital. The girlfriend and boyfriend remained at the apartment, and were transported by EMS to nearby hospitals.
Both men were later pronounced dead.
Police said a 3-year-old boy was inside the apartment at the time. He was injured and is currently with a family member.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: This information is from Southfield Police.