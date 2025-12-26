Christmas shootout leaves 2 dead in Southfield

The Brief Two men are dead after a shootout Christmas night at a Southfield apartment. Police said it started with a man assaulting his girlfriend earlier in the day. He left the apartment but returned later and started shooting at a man that was visiting the apartment with a friend of his girlfriend.



A shootout inside a Southfield apartment on Christmas night left two men dead.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at Riverstone Apartments on Shiawassee, police said.

The backstory:

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an unreported assault earlier in the day. Police said a 30-year-old Detroit man assaulted his 23-year-old girlfriend before leaving the apartment.

While he was gone, his girlfriend invited over a friend, who brought a male acquaintance. The boyfriend later came back to the home, allegedly forced his way into the apartment, and grabbed a gun from inside. That's when the acquaintance, a 20-year-old Madison Heights man, pulled out a gun, and the pair started shooting at each other.

Both the boyfriend and acquaintance were wounded. The girlfriend was also wounded after suffering a non-fatal gunshot wound to the hand.

The friend who had brought the acquaintance over left with him before police arrived and went to a hospital. The girlfriend and boyfriend remained at the apartment, and were transported by EMS to nearby hospitals.

Both men were later pronounced dead.

Police said a 3-year-old boy was inside the apartment at the time. He was injured and is currently with a family member.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.