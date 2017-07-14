Pig and Whiskey Festival returns to downtown Ferndale

Pig & Whiskey festival is returning to downtown Ferndale the weekend of July 14-16.

A variety of local BBQ joints and restaurants will be there along with a variety of whiskeys to try. East Troy Street between The WAB and The Emory will be closed off for the event, which is free for everybody.

Mike Mouyianis from Stonewood Smokery, one of the restaurants participating, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about give us a sample recipe. You can get his BBQ parfait recipe below.

For more information Pig & Whiskey, visit www.pigandwhiskeyferndale.com.

