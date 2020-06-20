1 in critical condition, 1 stable after shooting in 18000 block of Lahser

Two people were injured during a shooting that happened Friday morning around 11:30 in the 18000 block of Lahser.

Detroit Police say the two victims, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year old woman, were at a gathering when they both were struck.

Both victims were then taken to the hospital. The man is in critical in condition, and the woman is in stable condition.

Police have no information on a suspect at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.




