17-year-old charged in Ann Arbor deadly shooting of teen girl

The Brief Damarrion Demetrus White is facing several charges, including open murder, in the shooting death of Chikylah Richardson. The circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation.



A teen has been charged as an adult after being named a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Chikylah Richardson.

The teen was arraigned in court this morning.

Big picture view:

Seventeen-year-old Damarrion Demetrus White is facing several charges, including open murder, in the shooting death of Chikylah Richardson. Chikylah was found dead inside an Ann Arbor apartment on Sunday.

Investigators say Chikylah had met White at the apartment to braid his hair.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation, but during Wednesday’s arraignment, a request was made for a lower bond.

"Your honor, I believe that the request for $1 million is excessive under the circumstances. We will ask the court for a personal bond so he can return home to his mother," said Washtenaw County Public Defender Colina Anderson.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time White has been in trouble with the law. Ann Arbor police confirmed White is facing a juvenile case for a charge of carrying a weapon to school.

The judge also made it clear that White should have no contact with the victim’s family.

"You are not to call, write, email, text, video chat, visit, or any form of contact the human mind can possibly conceive. You may not make any jail calls to them as well," said Anderson.