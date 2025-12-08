Murder of Rebecca Park: Biological mom, husband allegedly placed dead baby in a cooler

The Brief Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Bradly Bartholomew, 47, are accused in the murder of Rebecca Park, whose body was found in Northern Michigan. Court documents revealed that the two allegedly placed the baby in a lunch cooler and disposed of it in the trash.



More disturbing details were revealed in court documents surrounding the disappearance and murder of Rebecca Park.

The backstory:

Park, 22, was found dead in a wooded area in Northern Michigan in November after being reported missing more than three weeks earlier.

Officials allege on Nov. 3, Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and Bradly Bartholomew, 47, lured Park, who was Cortney Bartholomew’s biological daughter and was 38 weeks pregnant, to their Wexford County home. That is when officials say the couple tortured Park in an attempt to remove the unborn infant, resulting in the death of both.

New Details:

On Monday, court documents revealed even darker details in the already disturbing case, as the couple allegedly placed the baby in a lunch cooler and disposed of it in the trash.

Park’s remains were then found in the Manistee National Forest on Nov. 25.

What's next:

Cortney and Bradly Bartholomew have each been charged with:

One count of First-Degree Murder, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Felony Murder, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Torture, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Torture, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Assault on a Pregnant Individual Causing Miscarriage/Stillbirth, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Assault on a Pregnant Individual Causing Miscarriage/Stillbirth, a potential life sentence offense

One count of Unlawful Imprisonment, a 15-year felony

One count of Removal of a Dead Body, a 1-year misdemeanor

Source: Missaukee County Sheriffs Office

What you can do:

Officials say if anyone believes they have information to assist them in the investigation, they can call the tip line at 231-306-2072 or the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department at 231-779-9216.