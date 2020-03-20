1 killed, 2 hurt in home explosion on Detroit’s west side

One person died and two others were seriously hurt overnight when a home exploded on Detroit’s west side.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 6800 block of Archdale Street, which is near Warren Avenue and the Southfield Freeway.

Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says a 65-year-old man was killed in the explosion, and that a man and a woman in their 40s have burns to their face and arms.

When first responders got to the home, it was already leveled.

The cause of the explosion isn’t known right now but neighbors say they smelled gas throughout the day Thursday.

DTE Energy says they don’t have any reports but are shutting off gas to do some investigating.

We’re told eight or nine neighboring homes also have some sort of damage – and that two of them have structural damage even.

Neighbors tell us it felt like an earthquake and that some of them were knocked out of bed.

DTE Energy authorities are at the scene right now investigating.