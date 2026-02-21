Person in custody after shooting at West Bloomfield apartment complex

article

The Brief West Bloomfield police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning. A person is in custody. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Maple and Farmington roads as the investigation continues.



A person is in custody after a shooting Saturday morning at an apartment complex in West Bloomfield.

What we know:

According to West Bloomfield police, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. near Maple and Farmington roads.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known how many people were injured.

No word as to what led up to the shooting.

What they're saying:

Police said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

FOX 2 is working to confirm additional details and will provide updates as they become available.