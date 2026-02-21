Person in custody after shooting at West Bloomfield apartment complex
article
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A person is in custody after a shooting Saturday morning at an apartment complex in West Bloomfield.
What we know:
According to West Bloomfield police, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. near Maple and Farmington roads.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately known how many people were injured.
No word as to what led up to the shooting.
What they're saying:
Police said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
FOX 2 is working to confirm additional details and will provide updates as they become available.
The Source: Information came from West Bloomfield Police Department.