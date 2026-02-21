Expand / Collapse search

Person in custody after shooting at West Bloomfield apartment complex

By Nathan Vicar
Published  February 21, 2026 11:03am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • West Bloomfield police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning. 
    • A person is in custody.
    • Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Maple and Farmington roads as the investigation continues.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A person is in custody after a shooting Saturday morning at an apartment complex in West Bloomfield.

What we know:

According to West Bloomfield police, the shooting happened around 9 a.m. near Maple and Farmington roads.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known how many people were injured.

No word as to what led up to the shooting. 

What they're saying:

Police said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

FOX 2 is working to confirm additional details and will provide updates as they become available.

The Source: Information came from West Bloomfield Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWest Bloomfield Township