Proud Lake body found: 3 people arrested in death of Andre Sontay Avant Jr.

The Brief A man found dead near Proud Lake in Commerce Township was murdered, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Andre Sontay Avant Jr.'s body was found by a person visiting the park Monday morning. Avant was shot to death.



Investigators announced Saturday that three Wayne County men were arrested in Monday's fatal shooting of Andre Sontay Avant Jr., 19.

The 19-year-old suspects, two from Romulus and one from Taylor, were arrested a few days after Avant's body was found in Proud Lake Recreation Area, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Two suspects were arrested in Romulus while the third was arrested in Garden City after he attempted to flee. The suspects are expected to be charged by prosecutors early next week.

A person visiting the park Monday morning found Avant's body near the Proud Lake boat launch on Wixom Road around 9 a.m.

The backstory:

"We have found no connection between the victim, the suspects, and the community where the victim was discovered," Bouchard said. "At this time, we have reason to believe the victim was brought to the area and murdered. It is deeply troubling to see individuals place so little value on human life. This was a senseless and brutal act."

Members of the Special Investigations Unit, Computer Crimes Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Commerce Township substation and Crime Scene Unit worked together to develop possible suspects, execute multiple search warrants and arrest the suspects, Bouchard said. "I am extremely proud of the coordinated effort by our whole team," Bouchard said. "Starting with virtually no information, investigators worked tirelessly and, within a week, identified and took three suspects into custody. That kind of work reflects the professionalism, determination, and commitment of this team. We will continue to pursue justice, and I look forward to those responsible being held fully accountable."