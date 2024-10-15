1 shot in parking lot of Farmington Hills business

article

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a Farmington Hills business on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Specialty Steel Treating Inc. on Eight Mile near Orchard Lake on reports of gunfire around 8:30 a.m. One person was shot in a limb and was taken to a hospital for treatment, while police detained others at the scene.

"We have several individuals detained," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said. "All the parties are known at this time, and known to each other."

King said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown, but shell casing evidence showed that at least two different guns were fired. Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

The chief also said that he could not confirm if the people involved are employees of Specialty Steel, but did note that the shooting was contained to the parking lot of the business.

There is no threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.