What are the 10 largest lottery jackpots ever won in the US?

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all the numbers to win an estimated $700 million in Wednesday night's drawing. This means the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the game has had 33 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner, lottery officials said.

There have been 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster, FOX Business reported Thursday.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Only five others have won the Powerball jackpot so far this year: $632 million winners in January in California and Wisconsin; a $185 million winner in February in Connecticut; a $473 million winner in April in Arizona; and a $366 million winner in June in Vermont.

