10 Michigan universities sign pact guaranteeing admission for students with 3.0 GPAs

Ten public universities in Michigan have signed a pact that guarantees students with a 3.0 grade point average will be offered admission to their school.

The Michigan Assured Admission Pact guarantees admission beginning in the fall of 2024. The goal is to boost admissions as well as transparency about the process that colleges go through when considering students to enroll.

"We know that the application process can be incredibly stressful. What we’re here to do is remove that barrier for students," said Shane Lewis, director of undergraduate admissions at Oakland University.

OU has signed onto the list. So has Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, University of Michigan-Flint, University of Michigan-Dearborn, and Wayne State University.

Lewis said they've seen declines in enrollment over the past few years.

"Like the pandemic, incredibly shrinking demographic of high schools students here in the state of Michigan," he said. "What we’re hoping with this program is that the college application and admission process is not one of those factors."

That includes future potential students like Aaron Curry is enrolled at Detroit Leadership Academy.

"Trying to figure out what type of program I’m going into," Curry said, when asked why he was visiting the campus.

MORE: Oakland University president has special connection to MLK Jr.

Another student who said she wants to be a nurse said the idea is helpful for all students.

"I think it’s good to give people more opportunities because some people have hard high school experiences and that doesn’t define you," she said. "I feel like it’s good to give everybody a chance."

According to Lewis, the 3.0 GPA pact isn't about lowering the bar. It's about being up front about what it will take to get admitted.

"There’s no better time to go to school, to earn that degree and build yourself up for a better future," he said.