Romulus house shot up as family sleeps, 15-year-old charged in connection

A family in Romulus jolted out of bed in the middle on Tuesday of the night after their house was shot up.

The homeowner and father, Charles Sullivan, said nobody was injured, but it's been hard to sleep at night ever since.

"My son was in the room (that was shot)," Sullivan said. "He was able to get low and crawl out the room."

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sullivan and his wife were asleep while their teenage son played video games in his room, he said. They woke up to what they thought sounded like firecrackers throughout the house. He saw red sparks everywhere.

"And the next thing you know, we're waking up, smoke all in the house," the father said.

When the smoke cleared, he saw holes throughout the house, including his son's bedroom.

"It went through the closet, where the furnace is, into the bathroom. So if somebody would’ve woke up and walked through the house, they probably would’ve got shot," Sullivan said.

According to Romulus police, a 15-year-old is in custody in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with assault with intent to commit murder, among other charges. Police are still searching for another suspect.

The family said they have no clue who the suspects may be. While the house has a security camera, it did not capture any of the suspects.

"(I) grew up in the city. When I was younger, things like this would happen – but not often," Sullivan said. "But when you do, you see it on the news. To actually have it happen to you, it shakes you up a lot."

