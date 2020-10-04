10-year-old boy missing from home on Detroit's east side

Imarri Graham, 10, was last seen early Sunday morning at his home in the 17800 block of Annott on Detroit's east side.

Around 2:30 a.m. Imarri walked away from his home and went to a friends house in the 11800 block of Greiner he left that location and hasn't been seen since.

Imarri is described as a 10-year-old black male, dark complexion with short hair. He's 5'0"-5'5", 100 lbs and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Imarri Graham or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.