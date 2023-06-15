10-year-old from Pontiac wins LEGOLAND competition, earns Michigan’s 'Best Mini Builder' title

article

The competition was fierce as kids from all over Michigan gathered at LEGOLAND Discovery Center to compete in the state's biggest mini LEGO competition on June 10.

Only one builder could be crowned Michigan’s Mini Master Model Builder.

Brycen S., 10, of Pontiac, was declared the winner after impressing the judges with his two unique builds.

The competition consisted of two rounds of building. In the first round, each of the children was asked to build a LEGO creation based on their favorite animal. The top 10 builders were then selected by LEGOLAND Discovery Center’s Master Model Builder, Clint Parry, to progress to the second round.

In the second round, the children were asked to build one of their favorite characters. Brycen wowed the judges with his creations, which included an adorable panda bear and his favorite superhero.

This was Brycen’s first year competing, and he was thrilled to take part in the competition. As the winner, Brycen received a bunch of LEGO swag, a personalized trophy, and annual passes for himself and his family.

But that's not all – as Michigan’s 2023 Mini Master Model Builder, Brycen is invited to compete in a virtual competition to choose North America’s 2023 Mini Master Builder.

He’ll be competing against other Mini Master Model Builders from other states in the most ‘BRICK-tacular’ challenge yet. Michiganders can vote for Brycen from June 28 through July 9 via social media, and the winner will be announced on July 12.