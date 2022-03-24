10 years ago a stroke changed everything for Downriver woman who then lost 160 pounds, embracing nutrition

A Brownstown Township woman was struggling with obesity and ignoring her health, until she could no longer ignore it. Now, she is celebrating overcoming a bunch of health challenges and losing 160 pounds.

The gym is where 59-year-old Sheri Lindsay shines. She is getting stronger every day, but it's been a long journey.

"When I look in the mirror I see someone who's worthy and beautiful inside and out and that gets me through every day," she said.

Self-love didn't exist for Sheri 10 years ago.

"I had gained weight, wasn't eating, I was focusing on the only thing I focused on, was family and I pretty much lost myself," she said.

But a big wake-up call came in the form of a stroke.

"I felt a pop in left eye, blood pressure rise, vision gone," she said. "On the way to the hospital had another stroke. They couldn't guarantee I was going to get my vision back, so I had to make a change. The next day I started."

She immediately started physical therapy, and then working out, - and got serious about nutrition learning how food can help heal her body and help her lose weight.

Sheri started eating oatmeal, berries, and lots of chicken - and eventually, it all paid off.

"It took two and a half years," she said. "I want to be there for my future grandchildren."

Even with a boot on her healing foot, she still shows up at the gym every day.

"The whole thing is showing up," Sheri said. "I want to be the best version of myself."

Sheri is also a motivational speaker, sharing her story with anyone who needs to hear it, she also works to find homes for senior and special needs animals.