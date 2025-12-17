Eastpointe sex offender headed to trial after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year-old

article

The Brief A man will stand trial after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child who walked by his Eastpointe home. The victim was able to run from Andrew Williams' home, and contact a neighbor for help. Williams is on the sex offender registry for an unspecified incident in 1997.



A man already on the sex offender registry is now headed to trial for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in his Eastpointe neighborhood.

Andrew Logan Williams, 53, was bound over this week on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. A charge of child sexually abusive activity was dismissed.

The backstory:

Williams is accused of kidnapping a child who was walking near his Eastpointe home on Sept. 22, where he then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to run from the home and get help from a neighbor.

After the crime, Williams is accused of fleeing to New York before being captured and brought back to Michigan to face charges. He is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail with no bond.

"My office will continue to pursue this case with diligence. We are committed to securing justice for the victim and ensuring the safety and protection of all children in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Dig deeper:

Williams is on the sex offender for "immoral and indecent acts" stemming from a 1997 case in the state of Wyoming. Details about that case are unknown.