12-year-old boy rescued after falling through ice on Dundee pond

A Dundee police officer fell through ice on a pond but continued to help a boy who had also fallen through Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the pond outside Cabela's just before 8:45 a.m. after a Hungry Howie's truck driver named Jonathon Garza spotted the boy in the pond and called 911. The 12-year-old boy was in the middle of the pond, where he was struggling to stay afloat in 20 feet of water.

Officer Joe Schumaker grabbed personal floatation equipment and tried to get to the boy. Schumaker fell through the ice but continued to wade out to the boy.

Two Dundee men, Paxton Barnes and Garrett Desbrough, and Dundee firefighters assisted with a line from shore to help bring the boy and Schumaker safely to shore.

The boy was treated by first responders at the scene and was then transported to Toledo Hospital for additional treatment. Schumaker was treated on scene and returned to duty.

Police praised both the 911 caller and the men who helped rescue the boy.