12-year-old motivational speaker comes to Oak Park, inspires others

Motivational speaker Demarjay Smith is in town - just 12-years-old, he's getting national attention on shows like Ellen. His YouTube videos have been viewed millions of times.

"I'm a fitness guru - I'm a motivational speaker - I love to inspire the youth and the adults," Demarjay said.

"I'm going to say believe it. Achieve it. Become it," he said to a crowd of students.

In the gym at Einstein Elementary, Demarjay is doing just that, inspiring. And perhaps his message means more to kids when it comes from someone their own age.

"We can tell a kid - like I said - time after time - they listen but I don't think they really hear us," said Bobby Thompson of Oak Park schools. "But coming from a 12-year-old - I think they're going to listen and I think they're going to hear the message as well."

As Demarjay travels the country with his message of strength - no weakness - he's also giving back - he's in town here for a three-on-three basketball tournament to benefit a non-profit.

"This is my first time here in Michigan," he said.

FOX 2: "And how do you like it?"

"I love it," he said.

And these students seem to love him. Many, like Braylen Thompson, have watched his videos - and say they feel inspired by his message both in school and in sports.

"I can accomplish all as," said Braylen.

FOX 2: "How do you do that?"

"I've got to stay in school and keep working," he said.

It's all about the attitude and the commitment - something someone this young is hoping others his age will embrace.

"If you have goals, aspirations, you can fight and accomplish those things," he said.