12-year-old writes dog adoption book to promote the power of pet rescues

Opening a brand new book you wrote yourself can be exciting for any author especially 12 -year-old Addison Gut.

While most kids were trying to figure out how to balance their time at home during the coronavirus lockdown, this Birmingham Middle School student decided to write a book.

"I thought it would be a really fun thing to do and I think it is very important all dogs have a home and they can all be cared for and loved," she said.

The book, titled "Doggone decisions" is something many of us can relate to.

"Adopting a dog is a very big task it leaves us with so many questions to ask," Addison says as she reads aloud from the book.

In the book, Addison wrote about different dog breeds, how tough it can be to choose, but when you make that decision - don't forget about the mutts. Like her beloved family dog Vinnie, who passed away a couple of years ago.

Addison has decided to donate a portion of her profits to help other dogs find new homes.

"I am donating it to Almost Home Animal Rescue. That's where I got Vinnie and I recently adopted my golden retriever from Almost Home so I am excited to be sharing some money to them too," she said.

Addison is hosting her first book signing at Premier Pets in Beverly Hills. Mike Palmer, who is holding his customer appreciation week at his eight locations, was excited to have Addison set up shop in his store - especially since her book supports dog rescues.

"One of the messages I try to leave with all these kids is knowing what you are getting into and understanding an animal before you get one," Palmer said. "But also do your best to support rescues. I think with her book it is really helping to convey that message."

"I am really excited that this book may help other families make the decision," Addison said. "That a mutt could be a good dog to consider when wanting to adopt a dog and bring into your family."

Wearing her mask, Addison is doing another book signing, Sunday from 12 to 4 at Premier Pet Supply in Beverly Hills.