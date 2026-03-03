United States launches new military operation in Ecuador to combat 'narco-terrorists'

The Brief A new military operation is taking place in Ecuador to combat ‘narco-terrorists.’ Federal officials shared declassified video of preliminary ground operations saying it is working with the Ecuadorian government.



U.S. forces launched a new military operation targeting alleged ‘narco-terrorists’ in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Southern Command on social media.

What we know:

Federal officials shared declassified video of preliminary ground operations saying it is working with the Ecuadorian government.

"We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country," wrote South Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

What we don't know:

At this time, there is still no word on the outcome of the military action or any indication that it was approved by Congress.

