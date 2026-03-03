Michigan lawmakers in Lansing push permitless concealed carry bill

The Brief Lawmakers in Lansing say Michigan is too restrictive when it comes to gun laws. They say the effort is aimed at cutting down on government overreach. Currently, 29 other states have adopted constitutional carry laws, including Ohio and Indiana.



Some lawmakers in Lansing say Michigan is too restrictive when it comes to gun laws. They argue the concealed pistol license requirement goes against the right to bear arms.

Big picture view:

They say the effort is aimed at cutting down on government overreach. A group of Republicans argues that current Michigan gun laws are restrictive and wants the state to adopt what are known as constitutional carry laws, meaning no mandatory CPL training before someone can carry a concealed gun in Michigan.

"There are many who have grown up with handguns and shotguns and have learned from their father’s knee how to handle a gun, and it’s something that is second nature," said Rep. Joseph Fox. "So it would essentially be on the gun owner to do the amount of training they deem necessary. And furthermore, we get the question of reciprocity, can we carry into another state? The answer is yes if they are a constitutional carry state."

Currently, 29 other states have adopted constitutional carry laws, including Ohio and Indiana. Today in Lansing, the first step was taken to try to make Michigan the 30th state to adopt such laws. Representative Joseph Fox and other House Republicans introduced a package of bills they say would cut down on government overreach.

The legislation would allow any legal gun owner to carry a concealed weapon without a license and without paying for mandatory training required to obtain that license.

Supporters argue the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms for protection.

Dig deeper:

The bill’s authors acknowledge it would be an uphill battle to get a Democratic governor to sign legislation that would roll back existing firearm restrictions, but they say it is worth trying.

"This and many other bills that we are doing in the House, I would call them practice for the future," Fox said. "We are about making a statement that there is a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things, and we would like to keep putting forth what we see as the right way. And this aligns with the Constitution."

FOX 2 attempted to contact numerous Democratic state representatives and are still awaiting a response.