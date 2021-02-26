13-year-old has raised thousands for low cost animal spay and neuter center in Macomb County

"I was always told shoot for the stars," said Sidney Bates.



So that's exactly what the 13-year-old is shooting for when it comes to helping pets who need it most.



"I would never have known how wonderful they could be, until I had my own and now I love them - they're family," she said.



For four years now, she's been raising money and collecting pet food and toys for "All About Animals."



It's the largest low-cost spay and neuter center in the country, with the goal of putting a dent in the homeless animal population.



It started with a lemonade stand. Now, she's moved into placing donation bins all over Macomb County to collect pet food and toys. to date - she's raised $6,200 worth of supplies for animals.

"It's really amazing to see someone so young making such an impact," said Ryan Hair from All About Animals.



Hair, from the Warren location, says their mission relies on people, kids like Sidney.



"What this does is helps us keep funding available to keep additional services to help with the homeless animal population," he said.

From March 9th to March 19th donation bins for pet supplies will be out at the Harrison Township Public Library and Kroger location. More spots can be found below:

Harrison Township public library

38255 L'Anse Creuse St.

Harrison Township

Kroger

26300 Crocker Blvd, Harrison Charter Township

Romanelli's International Martial Arts

43990 N. Gratiot Ave

Clinton township