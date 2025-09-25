Novi water main break: Schools closed, 14 Mile shuttered as crews work to repair main

The Brief A water main break is causing issues for Novi residents. 14 Mile is closed west of M-5 due to the break. Some schools are closed as a result of the break.



A water main break on 14 Mile in Novi is causing a host of problems in the area Thursday morning.

The break, which was reported at 7:20 a.m., has caused low water pressure for much of the city, school closures, and has blocked the road completely. Though the city said there is low water pressure, many residents have reported having no water at all.

14 Mile closed

According to the city, 14 Mile is closed in both directions just west of M-5.

School closures

Several nearby schools are closed Thursday due to the break:

Detroit Catholic Central High

Hickory Woods Elementary

Mary Helen Guest Elementary

Meadowbrook Elem-Novi

Walled Lake Elem

All Novi Community School District schools

Initially, Novi schools were going to be open, but the decision to cancel classes was made later in the morning.

Find a real-time closure list here.

What's next:

Crews are currently working to repair the break on the 42-inch Great Lakes Water Authority main. The repair is expected to take several hours.

Once water is fully restored, all impacted areas will be under a boil water advisory, the city said.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.