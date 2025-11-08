14-year-old Autistic boy missing from Grosse Pointe Woods

article

Police are seeking the public's help to locate a 14-year-old Autistic boy who has been missing since the early morning hours of Nov. 8.

Police say that Isaac Hailu went missing around 3 a.m. Saturday when he left his house wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt and grey or black sweatpants.

Hailu has a thin build, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to police. He has brown hair.

He may be riding a blue or black men's mountain bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 313-343-2410.