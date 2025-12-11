Detroit man charged with sex assault of girl, 5, in McDonald's bathroom bound over

article

The Brief A 33-year-old Detroit man was bound over on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Joshua Joel-Eli Brown allegedly assaulted a 5-year-old in a McDonald's bathroom. He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13.



The backstory:

Joshua Joel-Eli Brown was bound over on a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct, person under 13.

He is accused of following the child into the restroom of the restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Detroit at about 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30.

Investigators say that Brown, 34, inappropriately touched the fully clothed girl and fled. Detroit police investigated and arrested him on Nov. 4.

The decision came Thursday after a preliminary examination hearing.

His bond remains at $250,000 cash/surety no 10%, GPS tether (house arrest – exception for work only), no contact with the victim, no contact with the McDonalds location, and no contact with minors.

Brown's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.