Detroit man charged with sex assault of girl, 5, in McDonald's bathroom bound over

By David Komer
Published  December 11, 2025 1:30pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Joshua Joel-Eli Brown

The Brief

    • A 33-year-old Detroit man was bound over on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
    • Joshua Joel-Eli Brown allegedly assaulted a 5-year-old in a McDonald's bathroom.
    • He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13.

FOX 2 - A Detroit man charged in the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's restroom, is headed to trial.

The backstory:

Joshua Joel-Eli Brown was bound over on a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct, person under 13.

He is accused of following the child into the restroom of the restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Detroit at about 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30.

Investigators say that Brown, 34, inappropriately touched the fully clothed girl and fled. Detroit police investigated and arrested him on Nov. 4.

The decision came Thursday after a preliminary examination hearing.

His bond remains at $250,000 cash/surety no 10%, GPS tether (house arrest – exception for work only), no contact with the victim, no contact with the McDonalds location, and no contact with minors.    

Brown's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit