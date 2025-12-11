Detroit man charged with sex assault of girl, 5, in McDonald's bathroom bound over
FOX 2 - A Detroit man charged in the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's restroom, is headed to trial.
The backstory:
Joshua Joel-Eli Brown was bound over on a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct, person under 13.
He is accused of following the child into the restroom of the restaurant on Michigan Avenue in Detroit at about 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30.
Investigators say that Brown, 34, inappropriately touched the fully clothed girl and fled. Detroit police investigated and arrested him on Nov. 4.
The decision came Thursday after a preliminary examination hearing.
His bond remains at $250,000 cash/surety no 10%, GPS tether (house arrest – exception for work only), no contact with the victim, no contact with the McDonalds location, and no contact with minors.
Brown's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.