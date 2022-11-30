15th Rock 4 Tots fundraiser collects Christmas gifts for kids in need, showcasing bands all weekend

A Detroit tradition Rock for Tots returns where you can see the best local bands for a whole weekend - and help out kids at the same time.

Gutterswamp and 57 other Detroit bands are continuing a giving tradition, raising money and toys for kids in need.

And it's WRIF deejay 'Screamin' Scott' Randall's baby.

"It's called Rock for Tots. It's our 15th anniversary according with the Goodfellows organization so no child goes without a Christmas," he said.

For 14 hours, two days in a row this weekend, Screamin' Scott will be introducing band after band at an event that defines Detroit.

"It's either a $5 donation or an unwrapped toy, and you get just two days of solid magic," he said.

Here's how it works, you show up at Freddie's Bar and Grill in Clinton Township anytime this Saturday or Sunday from noon until the wee hours of the morning.

Each of the acts on stage will play a 20-minute set.

"And all these bands donate their time so a big kudos to our own hometown rock and roll music scene," Scott said.

All your toys and donations go to kids in need and there's all kinds of music. Every year Screamin' Scott comes by FOX 2 to promote the event with some of the local musicians who play the gig.

This weekend, the bands get to play to a full house.

"It's like Christmas for us too," he said.

And their fans get to give back while enjoying the show.

So how many toys and how much money will they raise? Screamin' Scott says, a lot.

"We always try to set a high goal and blow it out of the water," he said. "The ceiling's always there to shatter every year."

For more information CLICK HERE.