A DPD scout car was in the area of Livernois and Otis Saturday on their way to a priority one call around 6:15 p.m. near Southwest Detroit.

While traveling south on Livernois with their lights and sirens activated they collided in the intersection with a 16-year-old man who was traveling west on his bike.

The victim was sent to the local hospital, he's in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.