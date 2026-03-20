West Bloomfield man charged after shooting outside Sterling Heights gym

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The Brief A teen was shot in the foot during a pre-planned fight outside Edge Fitness in Sterling Heights. An 18-year-old man is now facing charges in connection with the shooting, including a charge of possessing counterfeit bills after fake money was allegedly found during a search of his belongings.



An 18-year-old West Bloomfield man is facing charges after a fight in the parking lot of a Sterling Heights gym led to a teen being shot in the foot over the weekend.

Joseph Maroof is charged with weapons – discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of counterfeit bills after the shooting in the parking lot of Edge Fitness.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story identified Maroof as the shooter. The prosecutor's office said Maroof is only charged because shots were fired from his vehicle.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a group of teens and young adults gathered in the parking lot of the gym in the area of Dequindre and 18 Mile for a pre-planned fight on Sunday. During that fight, someone fired shots from a vehicle driven by Maroof, hitting a minor in the foot.

"It is deeply concerning to see young people involved in situations that can have lasting, harmful consequences on their lives. Violence, whether through fights or firearms, does nothing to resolve conflicts between individuals. The allegations in this case are extremely serious, and it is my hope that other young people recognize the potential consequences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Authorities said Maroof is facing a counterfeit bill charge in addition to charges stemming from the shooting because counterfeit money was allegedly found during a search of a safe and lock box belonging to him.

What's next:

At his arraignment, Maroof's bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety.

He is due back in court March 26 for a probable cause conference.