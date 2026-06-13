16-year-old killed in fiery Macomb County crash

A 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead following a crash at about 1:45 a.m. this morning in Macomb Township.

Police said the crash happened on Fairchild Road, north of 22 Mile Road when a disabled Chevy Malibu was struck on the northbound side of the road by a Lincoln MKX.

The driver and two of the passengers in the Malibu were able to get out, but the 16-year-old was stuck in the rear of the car as it burst into flames, according to police.

The names and ages of the others involved were not released.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles, along with one of the passengers in the Malibu and the passenger in the MKX were taken to an area hospital.