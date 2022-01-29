16-year-old shooting suspect arrested in killing of teen at Detroit gas station

Detroit police made an arrest in the murder of 15-year-old Robert Harris who was gunned down at a gas station on the city's east side earlier this month.

Now Harris' mother, Tasneen Sherrod, is a step closer to both justice and closure.

"Members of our headquarters surveillance and some of our special operations unit, they have worked tirelessly around the clock, to try to identify where he’s at, who’s been holding him up," said DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says officers arrested 16-year-old Mekhi Green Thursday afternoon. He was identified as a person of interest in Robert’s murder two weeks ago.

He’s now believed to be the prime suspect.

FOX 2: "Do you guys believe that he was the one who pulled the trigger in this case?"

"We believe strongly, yes sir," Fitzgerald said.

Robert’s mother told FOX 2 that he and his younger brother went to the gas station to get some snacks the night he was killed, and posted a selfie on social media.

She believes a boy he got into a fight with a few weeks before Christmas saw that picture, recognized where he was, and went to the gas station to confront him.

"The boy (who) shot my son is 15 years old, the same age as my son. didn’t want to throw up (fists), but you picked up a gun," Sherrod said at a recent vigil.

Police say investigators got a hand up from Detroiters outraged over the shooting. And that played a major role in officers finding and arresting the suspect.

"Amazing work by the community once again. a lot of good tips. a lot of people coming forward to help out," Fitzgerald said.

Police are still investigating and say it appears the teen arrested in this case got help hiding out from officers, and those people could face charges for doing so, as well.

Advertisement



