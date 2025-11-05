19-year-old stabbed at Southland Mall in Taylor, woman arrested

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was stabbed/slashed at the Southland Mall on Wednesday. The victim is expected to be okay. The 40-year-old accused woman has been arrested.



A 19-year-old woman was stabbed/slashed inside a Kids Footlocker at the Southland Mall in Taylor.

What they're saying:

Police sources tell FOX 2 that a 40-year-old woman was trying to buy something at the Kids Footlocker. That was when the 19-year-old behind her allegedly said ‘broke b***h.’

Officials say a fight started when then the 19-year-old was slashed/stabbed with a blade by the 40-year-old.

The victim is expected to be okay.

The 40-year-old accused woman has been arrested.