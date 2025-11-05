19-year-old stabbed at Southland Mall in Taylor, woman arrested
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman was stabbed/slashed inside a Kids Footlocker at the Southland Mall in Taylor.
What they're saying:
Police sources tell FOX 2 that a 40-year-old woman was trying to buy something at the Kids Footlocker. That was when the 19-year-old behind her allegedly said ‘broke b***h.’
Officials say a fight started when then the 19-year-old was slashed/stabbed with a blade by the 40-year-old.
The victim is expected to be okay.
The 40-year-old accused woman has been arrested.