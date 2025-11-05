Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old stabbed at Southland Mall in Taylor, woman arrested

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 5, 2025 9:29pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old woman was stabbed/slashed at the Southland Mall on Wednesday.
    • The victim is expected to be okay.
    • The 40-year-old accused woman has been arrested.

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman was stabbed/slashed inside a Kids Footlocker at the Southland Mall in Taylor. 

What they're saying:

Police sources tell FOX 2 that a 40-year-old woman was trying to buy something at the Kids Footlocker. That was when the 19-year-old behind her allegedly said ‘broke b***h.’

Officials say a fight started when then the 19-year-old was slashed/stabbed with a blade by the 40-year-old. 

The victim is expected to be okay. 

The 40-year-old accused woman has been arrested.

Crime and Public SafetyTaylor