2 Detroit police officers injured in crash Saturday evening
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police confirmed that at least two officers suffered minor injuries when their patrol vehicle was struck by another motorist on Saturday evening in the area of Gratiot and Lappin.
A witness, who said she helped pull the officers and the driver of the other vehicle from their cars, said the driver of the truck that struck the officers ran a red light.
At least two officers were taken to the hospital following a crash at Gratiot, near Lappin Saturday evening. (Fox 2 photo by Ian Wood)