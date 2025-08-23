Expand / Collapse search

2 Detroit police officers injured in crash Saturday evening

By Dave Herndon
Published  August 23, 2025 8:57pm EDT
At least two officers were taken to the hospital following a crash at Gratiot, near Lappin Saturday evening. (Fox 2 photo by Ian Wood)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police confirmed that at least two officers suffered minor injuries when their patrol vehicle was struck by another motorist on Saturday evening in the area of Gratiot and Lappin. 

A witness, who said she helped pull the officers and the driver of the other vehicle from their cars, said the driver of the truck that struck the officers ran a red light. 

This is a breaking news situation and will be updated. 

At least two officers were taken to the hospital following a crash at Gratiot, near Lappin Saturday evening. (Fox 2 photo by Ian Wood)

