2 fires within minutes of each other in Grosse Pointe Shores

Firefighters in and around Grosse Pointe Shores battled two fires Saturday morning.

The first call came in just before 6 a.m. for a home on Greenbriar.

Lt. Ken Werenski tells us it was a chimney fire after the homeowners had a fire the prior evening. Everyone got out okay and nobody was hurt.

"The crazy thing is, probably 30 minutes into this fire we received a second fire approximately three-quarters of a mile down the road. The irony of that is we don't ever get fires in Grosse Pointe Shores; we're about two square miles all residential. So it's really unlike us to even have one fire but have two going," Werenski said.

That fire was in a basement at a home on Roslyn.

Several other agencies also helped respond to that fire and get it under control. No injuries were reported in that fire either.