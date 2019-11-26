2 killed in head-on crash with wrong-way driver on I-75 near Grand Blanc Twp

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on I-75 Monday night near Grand Blanc Township. Police say the crash was caused by someone going the wrong way on the interstate.

Dispatch began getting calls about a wrong-way driver on I-475 near Robert T. Longway Boulevard just before 11 p.m. A driver was going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Officers were en route when they were notified of the crash, which happened just after the driver merged onto I-75.

The driver hit a northbound vehicle head-on. Police say both drivers died on impact.

The wrong-way vehicle was a 1995 Chevy Suburban, driven by a 60-year-old man from Flint.

The northbound vehicle was a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Macomb.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for multiple hours overnight.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.