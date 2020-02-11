2 men hit, killed along 696 near Woodward after exiting vehicles for minor traffic crash

article

Two men were hit and killed early Tuesday morning along I-696 in Oakland County after they got into a minor traffic crash and got out of their vehicles.

Michigan State Police say the two men got out of their cars and that's when they were hit by another driver.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between Woodward and Coolidge.

"If you're involved in a traffic crash, it's just a traffic crash. Just get off the freeway, get out of the side of the road. Don't get out of your car," MSP First Lt. Michael Shaw advises. "I don't think people really realize how fast traffic goes on the freeway until it's too late like a case like this."

It's not clear right now if police have been able to speak with the other driver involved.

I-696 at Woodward is closed right now and MSP says it's expected to be closed through rush hour for the investigation.

Slowdowns are also expected in the westbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

