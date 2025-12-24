Woman, baby wounded in double shooting on Christmas Eve in Detroit

The Brief A baby and woman were both shot inside a home on Detroit's east side early Wednesday. An unknown shooter opened fire on the house as the victims were inside. The victims are listed as stable at a hospital.



A woman and 1-year-old baby are both recovering at a hospital after someone opened fire on an east side Detroit home early Christmas Eve.

Police said a ShotSpotter alert around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday led them to a home in the 19000 block of Binder near Outer Drive and Seven Mile. When officers arrived, they found a house with multiple bullet holes, but no one was inside.

Shortly after, police were called to nearby Concord Street about two shooting victims - a baby who had been shot in the leg and a 24-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to her hand.

Police went to the home and learned that the victims had fled the shooting scene and gone to a family's home on Concord after they were shot.

"The last thing we want on Christmas Eve is a 1-year-old shot. A 1-year-old should be waiting for Christmas to happen, so this is a very sad thing to happen," DPD Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

No one is in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.