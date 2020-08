Two people were shot, one fatally in the 4000 block of Hickory in Inkster Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 6:35 p.m. just west of Inkster Road. One man was killed and the second was transported to an area hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Inkster police said there are some persons of interest, but no further information has been released.

