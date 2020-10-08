2 shot, one killed outside Eastland mall

Police are investigating a double shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and an 18-year-old in serious condition outside Eastland Mall Thursday night. Both young men were shot in the head.

Harper Woods Public Safety says a mall employee discovered the 19-year-old's body lying in the parking lot outside Shopper's World at about 7:20 p.m. The 18-year-old was found behind the wheel of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and crashed into a baseball field adjacent to Harper Woods High School.

Witnesses said a black 2019-2020 GMC Terrain with tinted windows and aftermarket chrome rims was seen leaving the scene.

Investigators say there may be a third male victim but that information is unconfirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods Public Safety at (313) 343-2530 or may remain anonymous calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story as we get it.



