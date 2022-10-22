2 teen boys killed in Inkster house fire

Two teen boys were killed in a house fire in Inkster on Friday.

The fire broke out at around11:00 p.m. at a home on Florence near Inkster Road and Michigan Ave.

"They stayed in the house a lot. They didn’t really come outside; they didn’t mingle with nobody," a neighbor told FOX 2.

Fire officials say they got to the home, and it appeared it was burning for a while. By the time they got inside, the fire had smothered itself.

When they searched the home, they found a body of a 15-year-old boy.

A neighbor tells us he was severely disabled, both mentally and physically. He was confined to a wheelchair.

"He couldn’t feed himself, take care of himself, or anything," the neighbor said.

As firefighters continued searching the home, they found the body of a 17-year-old boy.

"He would help his mom a lot. You could tell, just be out cutting the grass," the neighbor said.

Authorities are still investigating the fire, but they say it appears accidental. The two teenagers were the only ones in the home at the time of the fire.

"This is tragic. It’s just sad, and it’s innocent people that are suffering. That boy already suffered being born the way he was."



