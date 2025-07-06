2-year-old shot by stray bullet while watching fireworks in Detroit

article

The Brief A 2-year-old is in temporary serious condition but is expected to survive after being struck by a stray bullet while watching fireworks with family. Two juveniles have been detained as persons of interest. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says the department will be stepping up curfew enforcement citywide.



A 2-year-old is in temporary serious condition after being struck by a stray bullet following an altercation at a nearby park Saturday night on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The backstory:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the incident happened at around 11:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of Marion Street, near Van Dyke Road.

According to police, the toddler was outside with his family watching fireworks when shots were fired after an altercation broke out between unsupervised juveniles who had gathered at a nearby park, a block away from the house.

A stray bullet came from a block away, striking the 2-year-old.

Chief Bettison said the child was transported to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition but the injuries are considered minimal, and the toddler is expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said two juveniles have been detained as persons of interest.

What they're saying:

Chief Bettison says the police department will be stepping up curfew enforcement across the city while emphasizing that parents have a responsibility to know where their children are and are supervised.

"There is a curfew for a reason. It’s dangerous," Bettison said. "Make sure to keep your kids supervised. We will be stepping up curfew enforcement and will be giving out parental responsibility tickets."

Local perspective:

Minors aged 15 years and under have a curfew of 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. in Detroit. Minors ages 16-17 have a curfew of 11 p.m. through 6 a.m.