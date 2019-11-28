20 places to volunteer in Metro Detroit this holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year - and why not spend it giving back?

Nonprofits and organizations across Metro Detroit are always looking for more helping hands -- especially this time of year.

Here’s a list of just some of the organizations where you can give back to the community.

Downtown Boxing Gym

This organization does incredible work in the Detroit community. You can become a tutor or mentor to help students with homework, studying, or projects in a variety of subjects. You can help out at an event with registration, concessions, event setup, and committee roles. Or even stop by and share your career with students. Volunteer here

Soldiers Angels

An organization close to my heart, Soldiers Angels is a national organization with a Detroit chapter that aims to better the lives of veterans. From mobile food distribution that provides veterans with nutritious food for the month to patient visits at the Veteran’s Hospital, SA is always looking for more helping hands. Volunteer here

DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan

Spread some love and cheer at the children’s hospital by working in the activity centers, becoming a bedside visitor, providing pet therapy, and more. Volunteer here

Michigan Humane Society

Lend a helping paw at the Michigan Humane Society by working in the adoption center, special events, or with the animals themselves. Volunteer here

Elder Helpers

You don’t need any special skills, you just need a good heart. The Elder Helpers program puts you in touch with senior citizens in need of some care. Volunteer here

Michigan Red Cross

Volunteers carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the Red Cross. You can pitch in by providing administrative support, fundraising, making calls to thank donors, recruit more volunteers, educate others how to be prepared for disasters, and more. Volunteer here

Detroit Dog Rescue

Help out by preparing meals for dogs in their rehabilitation programs, or keep the center clean by washing dishes, mopping floors, and other necessary maintenance. Volunteer here

Foxy 2 was found at the Fox 2 studios in Southfield. Now, she's ready for adoption. Image credit: Detroit Dog Rescue

Forgotten Harvest

Volunteers age 12 and older are needed to help out at Forgotten Harvest, where you’ll be packing fresh, nutritious food to head to the tables of those in need. These volunteer opportunities come in three-hour shifts. Volunteer here

FOCUS: Hope

This organization uses food programs, career training programs and other support systems to provide assistance to Southeast Michiganders. You can pack food boxes for homebound seniors, assist senior shoppers as they pick up their food, deliver food boxes, help out caring for children, and more. Volunteer here

Gleaners

FOX 2 does a lot of work with Gleaners and for a good reason. You can help out at the weekly mobile grocery pop-up market that provides food senior citizens and veterans, or sort and pack food for distribution. There are opportunities for both adults and children ages 5 to 17. Volunteer here

Capuchin Soup Kitchen

Prepare food in the kitchen, serve meals to guests, build pantry boxes, tutor children and teens, sort and size clothing -- whatever you do, it helps. Volunteer here

Detroit Historical Society

Love Detroit and everything about it? The Detroit Historical Society is always looking for dedicated volunteers to help out in ways like leading guided tours, hosting events, and helping out with special projects. Volunteer here

Habitat for Humanity

From working with your hands to hosting fundraisers, be a part of the change in the Motor City. This organization relies on the help from thousands of volunteers to help build up the neighborhoods of Detroit and eastern Wayne County. You can also grab some friends or coworkers and volunteer as a group. Volunteer here

Siena Literacy Center

Serving northwest Detroit, the Siena Literacy Center is always looking for tutors. You’ll be paired with one adult learner to teach reading, math, or English as a Second Language to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life in the Detroit area. Volunteer here

Detroit Zoo

Give back to the animals that have given you and your family smiles over the years by becoming a volunteer at the Detroit Zoo. There are opportunities to volunteer at events, landscaping -- just give them a ring to see what they need help with at this time. Volunteer here

Meals on Wheels/Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Help keep the senior citizens and adults with disabilities in your community fed this season with Holiday Meals on Wheels. Volunteer here

Arts & Scraps

From preparing materials at the warehouse to helping families create projects, Arts & Scraps needs your help to carry out their mission to use recycled industrial scraps to provide hands-on learning and creative experiences with an emphasis in STEM (science, technology,engineering, math) education. Volunteer here

Home FurEver

Animal lovers you’re in luck. Non-profit, no-kill foster based canine rescue Home FurEver is looking for help with adoption events (setting up, tearing down), walking the pups, administrative work, and more. Volunteer here



Back Alley Bikes

Why not use a hobby to help out? This organization provides transportation for young people through bicycles. You can sort donations, build bikes for their Youth Giveaway program, become a youth instructor, and more. They’ll teach you what you need to know. Volunteer here

The Greening of Detroit

This organization’s main goal is to restore the city's tree infrastructure by planting trees, repurposing the land to create beautiful and productive green spaces and helping communities rebuild their neighborhoods. Just because it’s old out doesn’t mean the work stops there. Volunteer here