2021 Ride for Autism back on in Taylor

After a year of being inside, Michiganders have the opportunity to get back on their bikes for more than just themselves this summer in Taylor.

The crew at Ride for Autism of Michigan is bringing back their 60-mile ride benefiting children with autism.

"People have been cooped up for a year and you know bikers love to ride, and they like to gather-they like to party and this is one party that they come out and enjoy every year," said the Director of the Ride for Autism Sal Ferra.

For $30 you can enjoy a ride on a motorcycle, t-shirt, pancake breakfast, lunch entertainment, and many different raffles.

The most exciting part of the day is the medallion ceremony where adults and children with autism receive a medal and the priceless feeling of importance and celebration.

Despite people pre-registering for the event, guests are welcome to come at 8 o'clock in the morning.

Hundreds of people have attended the event in years past, and with COVID-19 heightening the anticipation, many working the event are expecting a large turnout.