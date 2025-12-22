Pontiac man accused of beating Shelby Township homeowner during break-in

article

The Brief A Pontiac man allegedly severely beat a homeowner during a break-in in Shelby Township. The suspect fled the scene but was caught a few days later.



A Pontiac man allegedly beat a Shelby Township homeowner while breaking into his home earlier this month.

According to Shelby Township police, the victim heard glass breaking at the back of his home in the 47000 block of Van Dyke on Dec. 11. The homeowner told police that he opened the door to look outside after hearing the glass, and was forced into the house by a man later identified as 36-year-old Jesus Garcia Jr.

The victim was then severely beaten, police said, before Garcia allegedly stole several items and fled.

After speaking with witnesses, police identified Garcia as a suspect and used license plate readers to locate him. He was arrested in a parking lot in Auburn Hills on Dec. 16.

Garcia has been charged with first-degree home invasion, unarmed robbery, larceny over $1,000, and larceny in a building. He is charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

He remains jailed in Macomb County on a $750,000 cash/surety bond.