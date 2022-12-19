2022 study ranks Detroit as the neediest city in the U.S.

Detroit ranked as the neediest city out of 182 U.S. cities in 2022, according to a study done by WalletHub.

The study was based on 28 key health & safety indicators and economic disadvantages; such as child and adult poverty rates, homelessness and food insecurity.

Detroit also ranked first for the city with the worst unemployment rate and second with the worst child and adult poverty rate. Detroit ranked third for the worst food insecurity rate and for the percentage of homes with inadequate plumbing.

"The poverty rate (10-15%) and composition of who is in need have remained unchanged in recent decades. U.S. poverty rates fluctuate from year-to-year, and although poverty has been on a downward trend in the last decade, certain groups continue to be disproportionately affected by poverty, including children under 18 years and individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC)," said Lauren Hall, assistant research director at the University of Maryland.

These rates were determined with relevant metrics on a 100-point scale:

Economic Well-Being: 60 points total

Health & Safety: 40 points total

Each city's average from all metrics were calculated and ranked by overall results.

The WalletHub study says these rates were determined with the hope of inspiring goodwill toward the less fortunate.

"Charitable organizations and non-profits can play an active supplementary role to help reduce child poverty. They cannot achieve what only Government has the resources to do," said Phil Coltoff a senior fellow from the New York University Silver School of Social Work.

In 2021, 11.6% of the U.S. population lived in poverty according to WalletHub. Detroit has ranked as the neediest city in the U.S. according to WalletHub's study every year for more than five years.

