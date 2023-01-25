2023 Faster Horses lineup includes Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, and Zac Brown Band

article

Faster Horses has released its upcoming lineup for its 2023 music festival.

Taking place near the Michigan International Speedway, the summer weekend has grown into one of the most popular country music festivals in the U.S.

This year, some of the biggest stars from the genre will be in attendance. Artists like Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, and the Zac Brown Band will all be headlining the event.

It's scheduled for July 14-16 and tickets go on sale the morning of Feb. 10.

Here's what else to know:

Who's playing Faster Horses

There are dozens of starts that will be playing the festival. Here are some of the biggest names that will be playing:

Luke Bryan

Zac Brown Band

Shania Twain

Dustin Lynch

Dwight Yoakam

Billy Currington

Dylan Scott

Mike.

Blanco Brown

Warren Zeiders

Kameron Marlowe

Chris Cagle

Hailey Whitters

How to get tickets

There are four ticket options to gain access to the music festival:

General Admission gets you in all three days - $249

VIP Meadow is a 3-day pass that gets guests access to premium VIP viewing at the Main stage - $399

VIP Tack Room offers even better access to the stages, as well as exclusive merchandise and air-conditioned restrooms - $479

VIP Tack Room Reserved is the most expensive ticket package that includes shaded lounges and priority VIP lanes - $729

The general public can purchase tickets on Feb. 10 when they go on sale at 10 a.m.

If you're a previous guest of Faster Horses, you can get presale access to tickets, as well as the option of reserving the same campsite or a new one.

